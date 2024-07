Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited has announced the application for quotation of 1,543,958 newly issued ordinary shares on the ASX under the security code AEE. The official issue date for these securities is July 10, 2024. This new announcement follows previous disclosures to the market and complies with the ASX Listing Rules.

