Aura Energy Extends Share Option Offer

Aura Energy Limited (AU:AEE) has released an update.

Aura Energy Limited is offering Options to acquire shares to eligible shareholders, with an exercise price of A$0.30 each, expiring two years from the issue date. Shareholders in Australia, the UK, and New Zealand, who are not U.S. residents or located in prohibited jurisdictions, can apply for three free attaching Options for every four shares purchased under the share purchase plan. The Options and shares under this plan will be tradeable, subject to ASX’s official quotation, and details are available in the Prospectus on the company’s website.

