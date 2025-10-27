Audio Pixels Secures Funding Through Convertible Notes

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited ( (AU:AKP) ) has shared an announcement.

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited has issued A$1,250,000 in Convertible Notes to two sophisticated investors, enhancing its working capital and supporting its short-term objectives. This financial maneuver, which falls within the company’s 15% placement capacity under ASX Listing Rule 7.1, demonstrates investor confidence in the company’s strategic direction. Additionally, 4F Investments Pty Ltd, controlled by Chairman Fred Bart, plans to subscribe to further convertible notes, pending shareholder approval, indicating strong internal support for the company’s growth initiatives.

Audio Pixels Holdings Limited, established in 2006, is a leader in digital loudspeaker technologies. The company, listed in Australia under the stock code AKP, is renowned for its innovative use of micro-electromechanical structures (MEMS) to produce sound directly from digital audio streams. This technology positions Audio Pixels at the forefront of creating next-generation speakers that meet the high-performance and design standards of leading consumer electronics manufacturers.

