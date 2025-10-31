Audinate Group Updates Director’s Interest with New Performance Rights

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Audinate Group ( (AU:AD8) ) has issued an announcement.

Audinate Group Limited announced a change in the director’s interest notice, specifically involving Aidan Williams. The company issued 261,019 unlisted performance rights to Williams under its Long-Term Incentive Plan, following approval at the Annual General Meeting. This change reflects the company’s commitment to aligning executive incentives with long-term performance goals, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AD8) stock is a Hold with a A$5.00 price target.

More about Audinate Group

Audinate Group Limited operates in the technology industry, specializing in audio networking solutions. The company is known for its Dante platform, which is widely used for digital audio networking in professional audio and video applications.

Average Trading Volume: 605,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$427.5M

