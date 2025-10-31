Audinate Group Issues Unquoted Securities to Employees

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Audinate Group ( (AU:AD8) ).

Audinate Group Limited has announced the issuance of unquoted securities under an employee incentive scheme, with a total of 275,491 performance rights being issued. This move is likely aimed at motivating and retaining talent within the company, potentially enhancing its operational capabilities and market position.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AD8) stock is a Hold with a A$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Audinate Group stock, see the AU:AD8 Stock Forecast page.

More about Audinate Group

Audinate Group Limited operates in the technology industry, specializing in audio networking solutions. The company is known for its Dante platform, which facilitates the distribution of high-quality audio signals over computer networks, primarily targeting professional audio and video markets.

Average Trading Volume: 605,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$427.5M

