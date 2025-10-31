Audinate Group Expands Market Presence with New Securities Quotation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Audinate Group ( (AU:AD8) ) has provided an announcement.

Audinate Group Limited announced the application for quotation of 14,472 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of an employee incentive scheme and reflects the company’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and operational capabilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AD8) stock is a Hold with a A$5.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Audinate Group stock, see the AU:AD8 Stock Forecast page.

More about Audinate Group

Audinate Group Limited operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing audio networking solutions. The company is known for its Dante platform, which is widely used for distributing digital audio signals over computer networks, catering primarily to the professional audio and video markets.

Average Trading Volume: 605,640

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$427.5M

See more data about AD8 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue