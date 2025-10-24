Audeara Ltd. Announces AGM with Key Resolutions

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Audeara Ltd. ( (AU:AUA) ) has shared an announcement.

Audeara Ltd. has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) to be held on November 25, 2025, in Brisbane. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the re-election of Mr. Hsin-Chieh (Bill) Peng as a Director, approval of a mandate to issue equity securities, and the issuance of shares to Mr. David Trimboli in lieu of director’s fees. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy, and the outcomes of these resolutions could impact the company’s governance and financial strategies.

Average Trading Volume: 297,970

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$5.22M

