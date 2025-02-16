Auckland Airport Sees Post-Pandemic Recovery with Passenger Growth in January 2025

Maximize Your Portfolio with Data Driven Insights:

Auckland International Airport Limited reported a 4% increase in international passenger movements for January 2025 compared to the same month last year, reflecting a recovery to 94% of pre-COVID levels. This growth, despite a 2% decrease in seat capacity, led to higher load factors, particularly on routes to China and North America. Domestic passenger movements rose by 2%, while Queenstown Airport saw an 11% increase in international passengers, marking the first month with over 100k international passengers. The decline in transit passengers as airlines prioritize point-to-point travel and significant increases in Chinese and Australian nationals were also highlighted.

More about Auckland International Airport Limited

Auckland International Airport Limited operates in the aviation industry, focusing on managing and developing Auckland Airport, one of New Zealand’s largest airports. The company provides facilities and services for both international and domestic flights, playing a critical role in connecting New Zealand with the rest of the world.

YTD Price Performance: 6.48%

Average Trading Volume: 5,090

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $8.24B

