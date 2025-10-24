Attendo AB Completes Share Repurchase Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Attendo AB ( (SE:ATT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Attendo AB has completed a share repurchase program, acquiring 187,529 shares between October 20 and October 23, 2025, as part of a larger SEK 150 million initiative announced in July. This move is part of Attendo’s strategic financial management, potentially impacting its market positioning and shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares.

Attendo AB is a leading care company in the Nordics, established in 1985, focusing on providing care for older people, individuals with disabilities, and social care for families. With approximately 33,000 employees, Attendo operates around 800 units across Finland, Sweden, and Denmark, emphasizing shared values of care, commitment, and competence.

