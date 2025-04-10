Atomic Minerals Expands Uranium Portfolio with Saskatchewan Acquisition

Atomic Minerals Corporation ( (TSE:ATOM) ) has provided an announcement.

Atomic Minerals Corporation has entered into an option agreement to acquire two mineral claims in Saskatchewan, totaling approximately 5,355 hectares. The Mozzie Lake project, located in the Pinkham Lake Zone near the Athabasca Basin, contains historic uranium mineralization estimates. This acquisition aligns with Atomic Minerals’ strategy to expand its uranium exploration portfolio across North America, aiming to enhance shareholder value. The transaction involves issuing 5,500,000 common shares and a cash payment of $50,000 within three years, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval.

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM. The company is led by a skilled management and technical team with a proven track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals focuses on identifying exploration opportunities in regions with potential for resource development.

