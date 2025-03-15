Atomic Minerals Closes $401,499.98 Private Placement to Boost Uranium Exploration

Atomic Minerals Corporation ( (TSE:ATOM) ) has shared an announcement.

Atomic Minerals Corporation announced the closing of its first tranche of NFT and FT Private Placements, raising a total of $401,499.98. The funds will be allocated to Canadian exploration and development projects in Saskatchewan and general working capital. The issuance included 7,083,333 warrants and finder’s fees in cash, shares, and warrants. This strategic move aims to strengthen Atomic Minerals’ exploration capabilities and enhance its market position in the uranium sector.

More about Atomic Minerals Corporation

Atomic Minerals Corporation is a publicly listed exploration company on the TSX Venture Exchange, trading under the symbol ATOM. The company is led by a skilled management and technical team with a track record in the junior mining sector. Atomic Minerals focuses on identifying exploration opportunities in geologically promising but previously overlooked regions, particularly for uranium. Their property portfolio includes uranium projects in North America, notably in the Colorado Plateau, known for past uranium production.

YTD Price Performance: -37.50%

Average Trading Volume: 128,233

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$1.12M

