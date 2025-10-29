Atomera Reports Q3 2025 Results Amid Growing Interest

Atomera Inc ( (ATOM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Atomera Inc presented to its investors.

Atomera Incorporated is a semiconductor materials and technology licensing company that focuses on enhancing semiconductor performance through its proprietary Mears Silicon Technology (MST). The company operates within the semiconductor industry, leveraging existing manufacturing equipment to improve power efficiency and performance.

In its third quarter of 2025, Atomera reported a record number of MST wafers processed for customers and highlighted a promising partnership with a capital equipment partner. The company also announced the appointment of Wei Na as Vice President of Sales, bringing significant experience in semiconductor IP licensing.

Financially, Atomera reported a net loss of $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2025, a slight increase from the $4.6 million loss in the same period of 2024. The adjusted EBITDA also showed a loss of $4.4 million, compared to a $3.9 million loss in the previous year. The company ended the quarter with $20.3 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments.

Despite the financial losses, Atomera is experiencing growing interest in its MST technology across various segments, including GAA, DRAM, RFSOI, and power. The company’s strategic focus on expanding its customer base and converting its pipeline into licensing agreements is bolstered by the recent hiring of Wei Na.

Looking ahead, Atomera’s management remains optimistic about the potential of its MST technology to capture a larger market share in the semiconductor industry, despite challenges faced with certain collaborations. The company aims to continue building on its technical insights and market credibility to drive future growth.

