Atmus Filtration Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Atmus Filtration Technologies, Inc. ( (ATMU) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Atmus Filtration Technologies, Inc. presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Atmus Filtration Technologies Inc., headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee, is a global leader in filtration and media solutions, serving diverse markets such as truck, bus, agriculture, construction, mining, marine, and power generation. The company is known for its innovative approach and comprehensive aftermarket support.

In its third quarter of 2025, Atmus Filtration Technologies reported strong financial results, highlighting a net sales increase to $448 million and a GAAP net income of $55 million. The company also achieved a diluted earnings per share of $0.66 and an adjusted earnings per share of $0.69.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an adjusted EBITDA of $92 million with a margin of 20.4%, and cash provided by operating activities totaling $82 million. The company also repurchased $30 million of common stock and increased its quarterly cash dividend by 10% from the prior quarter. Notably, Atmus completed its operational separation from Cummins Inc., gaining full control over its operations.

Looking ahead, Atmus has raised its guidance for 2025, projecting revenue between $1,720 million and $1,745 million, with an adjusted EBITDA margin ranging from 19.50% to 20.0%. Adjusted earnings per share are expected to be between $2.50 and $2.65, reflecting the company’s confidence in its strategic direction and market position.

Overall, Atmus Filtration Technologies appears well-positioned for future growth, leveraging its operational independence and robust financial performance to navigate challenging market conditions and deliver shareholder value.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue