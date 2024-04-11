Atlas Arteria Welcomes New Executive Expertise

Atlas Arteria (AU:ALX) has released an update.

Atlas Arteria announces the appointment of Amanda Baxter as Group Executive for North America and Corporate Development, starting May 20, 2024. Baxter, with over 20 years of experience in transport infrastructure, including roles at Transurban and the Virginia Department of Transportation, is expected to enhance the company’s capabilities and bring valuable insights, particularly in the North American toll road sector.

