Atlas Arteria Prices US$205M Refinancing Notes

Atlas Arteria has successfully priced US$205 million of fixed-rate notes with a 10-year maturity and a 6.01% coupon rate, aimed at refinancing existing debts without increasing its debt levels. The transaction strengthens Chicago Skyway’s balance sheet and extends its average debt maturity, reflecting investor confidence as indicated by Atlas Arteria’s CFO. The notes, expected to be rated BBB (stable), will not result in capital releases for Atlas Arteria.

