Atlas Arteria Director’s Shareholding Update

Atlas Arteria has disclosed a change in the interests of director Graeme Bevans, according to a required filing with the ASX. The update, prompted by the director’s acquisition of 128,705 Restricted Stapled Securities under the company’s Short Term Incentive Plan, reflects holdings as of September 5, 2024. This change in director’s interest follows shareholder approval at the 2024 AGM and is detailed in the company’s Notices of Meeting for that year.

