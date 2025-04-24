Atlantic Union Completes Merger with Sandy Spring Bancorp

Atlantic Union Bankshares ( (AUB) ) has issued an update.

Atlantic Union Bankshares reported a net income of $46.9 million for the first quarter of 2025, with earnings per share of $0.53. The company completed its merger with Sandy Spring Bancorp on April 1, 2025, acquiring 53 branches and enhancing its presence in Virginia and Maryland. The merger is expected to accelerate cost savings and strengthen Atlantic Union’s market position as the largest regional banking franchise in the lower Mid-Atlantic. Despite a solid start to the year with net interest margin expansion and loan growth, the company increased its loan loss reserves due to economic uncertainties.

Atlantic Union Bankshares has strong revenue growth and a stable financial position, but faces risks from declining margins and cash flows. The recent merger and strategic acquisitions are positive developments, though technical indicators suggest caution. The stock’s valuation appears attractive, potentially offering opportunities for investors.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation is a regional bank headquartered in the lower Mid-Atlantic, with operations throughout Virginia, Maryland, and a growing presence in North Carolina. The company focuses on soundness, profitability, and growth, providing banking services to its customers.

