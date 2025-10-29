ATI Inc. Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

ATI Inc. ( (ATI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information ATI Inc. presented to its investors.

ATI Inc., a global leader in high performance materials and solutions, primarily serves the aerospace and defense sectors, along with electronics, medical, and specialty energy markets. The company is renowned for its innovative materials science solutions that enable advanced applications across various industries.

In the third quarter of 2025, ATI Inc. reported a significant increase in sales and earnings, driven by robust demand in the aerospace and defense sectors. The company achieved record sales in these sectors, amounting to $793 million, which constituted 70% of its total sales for the quarter.

Key financial highlights include a 7% year-over-year increase in total sales to $1.13 billion, and a 33% rise in net income to $110 million. Earnings per share improved to $0.78 from $0.57 in the same quarter of the previous year. Additionally, the company’s adjusted net income and EBITDA showed substantial growth, reflecting strong operational performance.

ATI’s management remains optimistic about future growth, raising its full-year guidance for adjusted earnings and cash flow. The company continues to focus on enhancing its product mix and operational efficiencies to support its growth trajectory in the aerospace and defense markets.

Looking ahead, ATI Inc. is well-positioned to capitalize on the increasing demand for its high-performance materials, with a strategic focus on expanding its defense-related business and maintaining strong customer partnerships.

