Athena Gold Expands Private Placement to Boost Exploration Efforts

Athena Gold Corporation has increased its non-brokered flow-through private placement from $500,000 to $700,000 due to strong demand, now offering up to 14,000,000 flow-through common shares at $0.05 per share. Additionally, the company announced a non-brokered private placement for up to $200,000, consisting of 4,000,000 units priced at $0.05 per unit, with proceeds aimed at funding exploration work on its properties. These strategic financial moves are expected to bolster Athena Gold’s exploration capabilities and enhance its market positioning in the mineral exploration industry.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, AHNR is a Underperform.

Athena Silver’s overall stock score reflects significant financial weaknesses, primarily due to zero revenue and continuous losses. Despite positive corporate events and exploration prospects, the negative cash flows and weak technical indicators weigh heavily on the stock’s attractiveness. The potential growth from recent discoveries is a positive but secondary factor, given the company’s current financial challenges.

Athena Gold Corporation is engaged in mineral exploration and the acquisition of mineral property assets, focusing on locating and developing economic precious and base metal properties. The company is actively conducting exploration drilling and studies on its projects across North America, including the Excelsior Springs Au-Ag project in Nevada and the Laird Lake project in Ontario.

YTD Price Performance: 23.08%

Average Trading Volume: 65,961

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $9.35M

