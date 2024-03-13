Atacama Copper’s Major Drilling Project Underway

Atacama Copper Corporation (TSE:ACOP) has released an update.

Atacama Copper Corporation has launched a significant 10,000-metre diamond drilling initiative at its Cristina project in Chihuahua, Mexico, with the objective of enhancing and enlarging high-grade gold and silver zones. The company has identified extensive mineralization with potential underground resources, comparing favorably with nearby active mines. Current estimates indicate substantial indicated and inferred gold-equivalent resources, with ongoing drilling results to be reported in the coming months.

