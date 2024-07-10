ASX Entities Face Delisting Over Report Delays

My Foodie Box Limited (AU:MBX) has released an update.

My Foodie Box Limited has announced that multiple entities listed on the ASX have been suspended for over three months due to their failure to submit required periodic reports. These entities face removal from the official list if they do not meet the one or two-year deadlines to submit outstanding reports and resume trading to the ASX’s satisfaction. The announcement includes deadlines for each entity’s compliance to avoid delisting.

