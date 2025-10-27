Astron Connect Announces Strategic Acquisition of Innolink Network

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Astron Connect ( (TSE:AST) ) is now available.

Astron Connect Inc. has entered into a definitive share exchange agreement with Innolink Network Ltd., a Canadian technology firm specializing in AI infrastructure. This transaction, subject to TSX Venture Exchange approval, will result in a reverse takeover and a change of business for Astron, positioning the combined entity as a Tier 2 technology issuer. The deal includes a private placement to raise up to $2.3 million and involves a restructuring of the board of directors, indicating a strategic shift in Astron’s operations and market focus.

Astron Connect Inc. operates in the technology industry, focusing on secure, customizable, and end-to-end artificial intelligence infrastructure and enterprise-grade private deployment solutions. The company aims to enable small to medium-sized enterprises to access high-performance computing capabilities and Infrastructure as a Service.

Average Trading Volume: 19,185

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: C$847.6K

