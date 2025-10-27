Astria Therapeutics Advances Phase 3 Trial for Hereditary Angioedema Treatment

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. ((ATXS)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc. is conducting a Phase 3 trial titled ‘A Phase 3 Trial to Evaluate the Long-Term Safety and Efficacy of Navenibart in Participants With Hereditary Angioedema – ORBIT-EXPANSE.’ The study aims to assess the long-term safety and efficacy of navenibart in individuals with hereditary angioedema (HAE), focusing on providing personalized dosing options to optimize treatment outcomes.

The intervention being tested is navenibart, a drug administered via subcutaneous injection. It is designed to manage and prevent symptoms associated with hereditary angioedema, offering various dosing regimens to cater to individual patient needs.

This interventional study is non-randomized with a parallel intervention model. It involves no masking, meaning all participants receive navenibart, but they are blinded to their specific treatment arm for a certain period. The primary purpose of the study is prevention.

The study began on September 30, 2025, with its primary completion date yet to be determined. The most recent update was submitted on October 1, 2025, indicating ongoing progress and adjustments as needed.

The update on this study could influence Astria Therapeutics’ stock performance positively, as successful outcomes may enhance investor confidence and market position. Given the competitive landscape in the treatment of hereditary angioedema, advancements in this trial could position Astria favorably against competitors.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

