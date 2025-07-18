AstraZeneca’s Promising Phase II Study on AZD7798 for Crohn’s Disease

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Study Overview: AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase II clinical study titled A Participant- and Investigator-blind, Randomized, Placebo-controlled Phase II Study to Evaluate Safety, Tolerability, and Mucosal Repair With AZD7798 in Patients With Active Ileal Crohn’s Disease and an Ileostomy (CALLISTO). The study aims to assess the safety, tolerability, and mucosal repair effects of AZD7798 compared to a placebo in patients with active ileal Crohn’s disease who have an ileostomy.

Intervention/Treatment: The study tests AZD7798, a drug designed to improve mucosal repair in Crohn’s disease patients. Participants are randomly assigned to receive either AZD7798 or a placebo.

Study Design: This is a randomized, parallel-group, placebo-controlled study with triple masking (participant, care provider, investigator). The primary purpose is to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AZD7798 in a controlled setting.

Study Timeline: The study began on December 11, 2024, with the primary completion date yet to be announced. The last update was submitted on July 15, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

Market Implications: The successful development of AZD7798 could enhance AstraZeneca’s position in the gastrointestinal treatment market, potentially boosting its stock performance. Investors should monitor competitor developments in Crohn’s disease treatments, as advancements could influence market dynamics.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

