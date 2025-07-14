AstraZeneca’s Phase III Study on Baxdrostat and Dapagliflozin: A Potential Breakthrough in CKD Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase III study titled A Phase III, Randomised, Double-Blind Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of Baxdrostat in Combination With Dapagliflozin Compared With Dapagliflozin Alone on Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Progression in Participants With CKD and High Blood Pressure. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of combining baxdrostat with dapagliflozin in treating CKD patients with hypertension, potentially offering a new therapeutic approach.

The study tests two interventions: an experimental combination of baxdrostat and dapagliflozin, and dapagliflozin with a placebo. Baxdrostat is intended to enhance the treatment of CKD when used alongside dapagliflozin, a commonly prescribed medication for managing CKD and hypertension.

This interventional study follows a randomized, parallel assignment model with quadruple masking, meaning neither participants nor researchers know who receives the experimental treatment. The primary goal is treatment efficacy, focusing on the progression of CKD.

Key dates for the study include its start on March 29, 2024, with an estimated primary completion in 2026. The last update was submitted on July 11, 2025. These milestones are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and anticipated results.

The study’s outcome could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance by potentially introducing a new, effective treatment for CKD, enhancing its market position. Investors should monitor this development, as successful results may influence the competitive landscape in the CKD treatment market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

