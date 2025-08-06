AstraZeneca’s Phase III Study: A Potential Game-Changer for CKD Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AstraZeneca is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled A Phase III, Randomised, Double-Blind Study to Assess the Efficacy, Safety and Tolerability of Baxdrostat in Combination With Dapagliflozin Compared With Dapagliflozin Alone on Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) Progression in Participants With CKD and High Blood Pressure. The study aims to evaluate the effectiveness and safety of combining baxdrostat with dapagliflozin in treating CKD patients with hypertension, potentially offering a new therapeutic option for this patient group.

The intervention being tested includes two drugs: Baxdrostat, which is combined with Dapagliflozin, and Dapagliflozin alone as a comparator. Baxdrostat is intended to enhance the efficacy of Dapagliflozin in slowing CKD progression.

This study is designed as a randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial with a parallel intervention model. It involves quadruple masking, meaning that participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are blinded to the treatment allocation. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study began on March 29, 2024, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be disclosed. The latest update was submitted on August 5, 2025, indicating ongoing recruitment and progress.

For investors, this study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance, as successful results may strengthen its position in the CKD treatment market. Competitors in the pharmaceutical industry will be closely monitoring these developments, as they could shift market dynamics and influence investor sentiment.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue