AstraZeneca’s Phase II Study on AZD9291: A Promising Update for NSCLC Treatment

AstraZeneca announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca’s recent clinical study update focuses on a Phase II trial titled A Phase II, Open Label, Single-arm Study to Assess the Safety and Efficacy of AZD9291 in Asia Pacific Patients With Locally Advanced/Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Whose Disease Has Progressed With Previous Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitor Therapy and Whose Tumours Harbour a T790M Mutation Within the Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Gene. The study aims to evaluate the safety and efficacy of AZD9291 in treating advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients whose disease has progressed despite prior treatments.

The intervention being tested is AZD9291, an experimental drug administered as an 80 mg tablet once daily. It is designed to target and treat advanced NSCLC in patients with specific genetic mutations.

The study is interventional, with a single-group assignment and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are not randomly allocated, and the study is open-label, meaning both researchers and participants know the treatment being administered.

The study began on June 22, 2015, with primary completion and results first submitted in January 2017. The latest update was submitted in August 2025, indicating ongoing data collection and analysis.

This update could positively impact AstraZeneca’s stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s oncology pipeline. The study’s progress may also influence market dynamics, especially in the competitive landscape of cancer treatments.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

