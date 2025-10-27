AstraZeneca’s New Study on AZD5335: A Potential Game-Changer in Ovarian Cancer Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca has announced a new clinical study titled A Randomised, Open-label, Phase III Study of AZD5335 Versus Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in FRα-high and AZD5335 Versus Investigator’s Choice Chemotherapy in FRα-low Expressing High-grade Platinum-resistant Epithelial Ovarian Cancer Patients (TREVI-OC-01). The study aims to evaluate the efficacy of AZD5335 in improving progression-free survival in patients with high-grade, platinum-resistant epithelial ovarian cancer, particularly those with varying levels of folate receptor alpha (FRα) expression.

The study tests two main interventions: AZD5335, an antibody drug conjugate, and Mirvetuximab Soravtansine (MIRV), also an antibody drug conjugate. The goal is to compare these treatments against standard chemotherapy options in different patient cohorts based on FRα expression levels.

This interventional study is designed as a randomized, parallel assignment with a single-masked outcomes assessor. Its primary purpose is treatment-focused, aiming to establish the superiority of AZD5335 over existing therapies.

Key dates for the study include its start date on October 16, 2025, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be announced. The study’s last update was also on October 16, 2025, indicating its current status as not yet recruiting.

The potential success of AZD5335 could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s market position by enhancing its oncology portfolio, potentially boosting investor confidence and stock performance. The study’s outcomes may also influence competitive dynamics within the pharmaceutical industry, particularly in the ovarian cancer treatment market.

The study is ongoing, and further details can be accessed on the ClinicalTrials portal.

