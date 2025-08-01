AstraZeneca’s Latest Phase III Study: A Potential Game-Changer in Lung Cancer Treatment?

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

AstraZeneca, in collaboration with Daiichi Sankyo, is conducting a Phase III clinical study titled ‘A Phase III, Open-label, Randomised Study of Osimertinib With or Without Datopotamab Deruxtecan (Dato-DXd), as First-line Treatment in Participants With Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor (EGFR) Mutation-positive, Locally Advanced or Metastatic Non-small Cell Lung Cancer.’ The study aims to evaluate the efficacy and safety of osimertinib in combination with Dato-DXd compared to osimertinib alone as a first-line treatment for patients with specific mutations in advanced non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The study tests two interventions: osimertinib, an oral tablet, and Datopotamab Deruxtecan, an intravenous infusion. Osimertinib is already used in treating certain types of lung cancer, while Dato-DXd is being tested for its potential to enhance treatment effectiveness.

This interventional study is randomized with a parallel assignment model and no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. Participants are allocated to receive either the combination of drugs or osimertinib alone, with the study designed to assess outcomes based on treatment efficacy and safety.

The study began on April 29, 2024, and is currently recruiting participants. The primary completion and estimated study completion dates have not been specified, but the last update was submitted on July 31, 2025. These dates are crucial for tracking the study’s progress and potential impact on treatment options.

This update could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance and investor sentiment, as successful results may enhance the company’s competitive position in the oncology market. The involvement of Daiichi Sankyo also highlights the collaborative efforts in advancing cancer treatment.

The study is ongoing, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue