AstraZeneca’s AZD0305 Study: A New Hope for Multiple Myeloma?

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

AstraZeneca has recently updated its clinical study titled ‘A Modular Phase I/II, Open-label, Multicenter Study to Evaluate the Safety, Tolerability, Pharmacokinetics, Immunogenicity, Pharmacodynamics, and Preliminary Efficacy of AZD0305 as Monotherapy or in Combination With Anticancer Agent(s) in Participants With Relapsed or Refractory Multiple Myeloma.’ This study aims to assess the safety and effectiveness of AZD0305, a new drug for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM), who have undergone at least three prior treatments.

The study is testing AZD0305, an experimental drug, both as a standalone treatment and in combination with other anticancer agents. The primary goal is to determine its safety and preliminary efficacy in treating RRMM.

This interventional study follows a sequential design with no masking, focusing on treatment as its primary purpose. It includes dose escalation and expansion phases to optimize AZD0305’s dosage and application.

The study began on December 5, 2023, with the last update submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the progression of the study and its ongoing status, providing a timeline for potential results and further developments.

The update on this study could influence AstraZeneca’s stock performance positively, as successful results may enhance investor confidence and market position, especially in the competitive oncology sector. Investors will be keenly watching for any signs of efficacy that could position AZD0305 as a breakthrough treatment in the multiple myeloma market.

The study is currently ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

