AstraZeneca’s ARTEMIDE-Lung03: A Promising Phase III Study in Lung Cancer Treatment

AstraZeneca ((AZN)), AstraZeneca plc ((GB:AZN)), AstraZeneca ((DE:ZEGA)), AstraZeneca plc US ((AZNCF)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Make smarter investment decisions with TipRanks' Smart Investor Picks, delivered to your inbox every week.

AstraZeneca is currently conducting a global Phase III study titled ARTEMIDE-Lung03, aimed at evaluating the efficacy and safety of rilvegostomig compared to pembrolizumab, both combined with platinum-based chemotherapy, for first-line treatment of metastatic non-squamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in patients whose tumors express PD-L1.

The study involves two main interventions: Rilvegostomig and Pembrolizumab, both administered intravenously. These drugs are combined with platinum-based chemotherapy, specifically carboplatin or cisplatin, followed by maintenance therapy with pemetrexed.

This randomized, double-blind study follows a parallel intervention model and involves multiple centers globally. Participants, care providers, investigators, and outcomes assessors are all blinded to the treatment allocations. The primary purpose of the study is treatment-focused.

The study officially began on November 27, 2024, with the last update submitted on July 11, 2025. These dates are crucial as they indicate the study’s progress and latest developments, which are essential for stakeholders and investors.

The outcome of this study could significantly impact AstraZeneca’s market position, particularly if rilvegostomig proves to be more effective than pembrolizumab. This could enhance investor confidence and potentially influence stock performance positively, especially in the competitive oncology market.

The ARTEMIDE-Lung03 study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue