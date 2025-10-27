Astral Resources Strengthens Team for Mandilla Gold Project Development

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Astral Resources NL ( (AU:AAR) ) has shared an announcement.

Astral Resources NL has made key appointments to advance its Mandilla Gold Project towards development and operations. The company has appointed Jed Whitford as Chief Operating Officer and Mathew Wilson as General Manager for Mandilla, both bringing extensive experience in mining operations. GR Engineering Services has been selected to conduct the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) for the project, with Taylor Collison appointed as a debt advisor to assist with financing. The DFS is expected to be completed by mid-2026, with a Final Investment Decision targeted for the September 2026 quarter, aiming for first gold production by the end of 2027.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AAR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Astral Resources NL stock, see the AU:AAR Stock Forecast page.

More about Astral Resources NL

Astral Resources NL is a mining company focused on transitioning to gold production, with its flagship Mandilla Gold Project located approximately 70km south of Kalgoorlie in Western Australia. The company is involved in various phases of mining operations, primarily in gold and nickel, and is now gearing up for significant developments at Mandilla.

Average Trading Volume: 4,355,413

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$331.1M

For a thorough assessment of AAR stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue