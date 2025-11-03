Astral Resources NL Director’s Interest Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Astral Resources NL ( (AU:AAR) ) has provided an update.

Astral Resources NL announced a change in the director’s interest, with Mark Connelly acquiring 2,280,701 ordinary shares and disposing of 4,000,000 unquoted options. This transaction was conducted through a cashless exercise facility, reflecting a strategic adjustment in the director’s holdings, potentially impacting the company’s stock dynamics and investor perceptions.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AAR) stock is a Buy with a A$0.45 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Astral Resources NL stock, see the AU:AAR Stock Forecast page.

More about Astral Resources NL

Astral Resources NL operates in the resource industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is involved in identifying and extracting valuable minerals, contributing to the supply chain of natural resources.

Average Trading Volume: 4,526,604

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$302.3M

See more insights into AAR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue