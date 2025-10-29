Astral Resources NL Announces Cessation of Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from Astral Resources NL ( (AU:AAR) ) is now available.

Astral Resources NL has announced the cessation of 1,719,299 securities, specifically options that were set to expire on various dates and at various prices, as of October 28, 2025. This cessation of securities may impact the company’s capital structure and could have implications for its stakeholders, potentially affecting market perceptions and investor relations.

Average Trading Volume: 4,410,238

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$331.1M

