Astra International Reports Decline in First Half 2025 Earnings

Jardine Cycle & Carriage ( (SG:C07) ) has issued an announcement.

Jardine Cycle & Carriage’s subsidiary, PT Astra International Tbk, operates in industries such as automotive, mining, financial services, infrastructure, and agribusiness. The company faced challenges in the first half of 2025, with earnings per share dropping by 4% due to lower coal prices and a weak national car market. Despite these difficulties, Astra saw improved performance in its motorcycle, components, financial services, infrastructure, and agribusiness sectors. The company remains focused on financial discipline and operational excellence while seeking long-term growth opportunities.

More about Jardine Cycle & Carriage

Average Trading Volume: 177,911

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: S$10.83B

