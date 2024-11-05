Astera Labs Reports Record Q3 Revenue and Growth

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksTipRanks Momentum IndexDividend StocksAI StocksLargest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Commodities
Gold
New
Options
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Currency
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Trending StocksDaily Analyst RatingsCompare StocksCompare ETFsPenny Stock ScreenerTechnical Analysis ScreenerDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarStock SplitsStock BuybacksMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit Calculator
Economic Indicators
Inflation RateUnemployment Rate
Class Actions
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
Personal FinanceHow To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsTrendingPortfolio
TOOLS
Portfolio
Watchlist
Top Insiders Stocks
Popular
Top Stocks
Popular
Notification Center
Top ETFs
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Earnings
STOCKS
SPY
QQQ
AAPL
NVDA
TSLA
AMZN
BABA
Plans & Pricing
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
TipRanks Momentum Index
Dividend Stocks
AI Stocks
Largest Companies by Market Cap
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Options
Options Market Overview
Unusual Options Activity
Popular
Most Active Options
Options Volume Leaders
Commodities
Gold
New
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Currency
Currency Center
EUR/USD
Pro Newsletters
Smart Investor
Popular
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Trending Stocks
Daily Analyst Ratings
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Penny Stock Screener
Technical Analysis Screener
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Stock Splits
Stock Buybacks
Market Holidays
Economic Indicators
Economic Indicators Center
Inflation Rate
Unemployment Rate
Federal Funds Rate
Class Actions
Class Actions
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Dollar Cost Averaging
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Personal Finance Center
Mortgages
Loans
Investing & Retirement
Spending & Savings
Calculators
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
Popular
Auto Loan Calculator
Student Loan Calculator
401k Retirement Calculator
Enterprise Solutions
Education
How To Use TipRanks
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Company Announcements

Astera Labs Reports Record Q3 Revenue and Growth

Astera Labs, Inc. ( (ALAB) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Astera Labs, Inc. presented to its investors.

Astera Labs, Inc., based in Santa Clara, California, is a leading company in the semiconductor industry, specializing in connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Their innovative products are tailored to enhance the performance of accelerated computing at cloud-scale, establishing strong partnerships with hyperscalers and data center ecosystems.

Astera Labs has reported impressive financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2024, achieving a record revenue of $113.1 million, marking a 47% increase from the previous quarter and a 206% rise year-over-year. This growth was driven by their expanding product portfolio, notably the new Scorpio Fabric Switches, which are positioned to play a critical role in AI connectivity infrastructure.

The company reported a GAAP gross margin of 77.7% but incurred a GAAP net loss of $7.6 million. However, on a non-GAAP basis, which excludes stock-based compensation and other adjustments, Astera Labs achieved a net income of $40.3 million with a non-GAAP operating margin of 32.4%. This highlights the company’s strong operational performance despite the GAAP loss.

Strategically, Astera Labs has introduced the Scorpio Smart Fabric Switches, designed for AI infrastructure at cloud-scale, and joined the Ultra Accelerator Link Consortium to advance high-speed connectivity technology. Furthermore, they showcased their innovative solutions at the OCP Global Summit and received recognition for their AI inferencing technology, winning the FMS 2024 Most Innovative Technology Award.

Looking forward, Astera Labs projects continued revenue growth in the fourth quarter, estimating a revenue range of $126 million to $130 million. The company remains committed to delivering increased value to its hyperscaler customers and exploring multi-year growth trajectories, reinforcing its position in the AI and cloud connectivity industry.

Related Articles
TheFly
Premium
Closing Bell Movers: Palantir jumps 13% after results
CE
MQ
TheFly
Premium
Astera Labs reports Q3 EPS 23c, consensus 17c
ALAB
Looking for investment ideas? Subscribe to our Smart Investor newsletter for weekly expert stock picks!
Get real-time notifications on news & analysis, curated for your stock watchlist. Download the TipRanks app today! Get the App