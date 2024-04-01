AST SpaceMobile Year-End Performance Update Call

An update from AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) is now available.

AST SpaceMobile is set to provide an engaging update on its fourth quarter and full year performance on April 1, 2024. This update, crucial for investors tracking the company’s progress, will be discussed during the year-end conference call and will be accessible for review on their website. The provided information is for informational purposes and not for legal or filing requirements under the Exchange Act.

