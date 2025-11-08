Assured Guaranty Reports Strong Q3 2025 Earnings

Assured Guaranty ( (AGO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Assured Guaranty presented to its investors.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., a Bermuda-based company, provides credit enhancement products to the public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets globally, and also engages in asset management through its investment in Sound Point Capital Management.

In its third quarter 2025 earnings report, Assured Guaranty Ltd. announced a net income of $105 million, or $2.18 per share, and adjusted operating income of $124 million, or $2.57 per share. The company also reported a significant increase in shareholdersâ€™ equity per share to $121.13 and adjusted book value per share to $181.37.

Key financial highlights include gross written premiums of $75 million and a present value of new business production of $91 million, marking a 23% and 44% increase respectively compared to the same period last year. The company returned $134 million to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends, and increased its share repurchase authorization by $100 million.

Despite a decrease in insurance segment adjusted operating income to $145 million from $162 million in the previous year, the company saw positive results in loss development with a net economic benefit of $38 million. The asset management segment contributed $3 million to adjusted operating income, while the corporate division reported a loss of $24 million.

Looking ahead, Assured Guaranty remains focused on building shareholder value, with management optimistic about future growth opportunities in both the U.S. and non-U.S. markets, supported by strong financial fundamentals and strategic capital management initiatives.

