Associated International Hotels Limited Announces AGM and Key Resolutions

Associated International Hotels Limited ( (HK:0105) ) has shared an announcement.

Associated International Hotels Limited has announced its upcoming annual general meeting scheduled for September 5, 2025. Key agenda items include the consideration of the audited financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2025, the declaration of a final dividend of HK$0.19 per share, and the re-election of three directors. Additionally, the meeting will address the re-appointment of KPMG as the company’s auditor and authorize directors to manage remuneration and share allotment matters. These resolutions are aimed at maintaining corporate governance and ensuring strategic financial management.

Associated International Hotels Limited is a company incorporated in Hong Kong, operating within the hospitality industry. It focuses on managing and operating hotels, providing accommodation and related services to its clients.

