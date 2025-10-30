Assertio Therapeutics Announces New CEO Appointment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Assertio Therapeutics ( (ASRT) ) has provided an update.

On October 27, 2025, Assertio Holdings announced the departure of CEO Brendan O’Grady and the appointment of Mark Reisenauer as the new CEO. This leadership transition aims to accelerate growth and enhance efficiency as the company enters 2026, with Reisenauer bringing extensive experience in oncology and specialty spaces to drive long-term value for shareholders and patients.

The most recent analyst rating on (ASRT) stock is a Hold with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Assertio Therapeutics stock, see the ASRT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on ASRT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, ASRT is a Neutral.

Assertio Therapeutics faces significant financial challenges, with declining revenues and profitability issues being the most impactful factors. Technical indicators suggest potential undervaluation but bearish momentum. Valuation metrics are weak due to negative earnings. Despite some positive developments from the earnings call, the overall outlook remains cautious.

More about Assertio Therapeutics

Assertio is a pharmaceutical company with comprehensive commercial capabilities, focusing on marketing products in oncology, neurology, and pain management to address patients’ needs.

Average Trading Volume: 260,885

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $74.28M

