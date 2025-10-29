Aspial Lifestyle Limited Issues S$75 Million Notes Due 2029

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corp. Ltd. ( (SG:5UF) ) has provided an update.

Aspial Lifestyle Limited has announced the issuance of S$75,000,000 5.10% notes due 2029 under its multicurrency medium-term note programme. This issuance includes S$36,500,000 in new notes exchanged for existing notes and S$38,500,000 in additional notes, with DBS Bank Ltd. serving as the sole dealer manager. The proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including refinancing, investments, and capital expenditures, with the notes expected to be listed on the Singapore Exchange on 30 October 2025.

Aspial Lifestyle Limited, formerly known as Maxi-Cash Financial Services Corporation Ltd., operates within the financial services industry. The company is involved in issuing multicurrency medium-term notes, focusing on financial instruments and capital market activities.

