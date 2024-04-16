Aspen Group’s Unconditional Bid for Eureka Shares

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Aspen Group Limited has launched an unconditional off-market takeover bid for all shares of Eureka Group Holdings, already securing 35.73% interest in the target company. Aspen also announced an earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 14.50 – 15.00 cents and a dividend per share (DPS) guidance of at least 9.50 cents for the fiscal year 2025. These developments suggest a significant update to shareholders regarding Aspen’s aggressive acquisition strategy and future financial projections.

