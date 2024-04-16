Aspen Group Projects Continued Growth in FY25

Aspen Group Limited (AU:APZ) has released an update.

Aspen Group Limited anticipates strong growth to continue into FY25, with a takeover offer for Eureka Group Holdings set to become unconditional, signaling a strategic expansion. With forecasted increases in underlying EBITDA, EPS, and dividends, and a stable property development sales volume, Aspen’s financial outlook remains positive despite the marginally dilutive impact of the Eureka acquisition on EPS. The company’s financial guidance is based on a series of operational assumptions, including high occupancy rates, rent increases, and a balanced income mix from property operations and development profits.

For further insights into AU:APZ stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.