ASMPT Limited Schedules Board Meeting for Q1 2025 Results

ASM Pacific Technology ( (HK:0522) ) has shared an announcement.

ASMPT Limited has announced that its Board of Directors will meet on April 29, 2025, to consider and approve the unaudited consolidated results for the first quarter of 2025. This announcement indicates the company’s commitment to transparency and timely financial reporting, which may impact its stakeholders by providing insights into its financial health and operational performance.

More about ASM Pacific Technology

YTD Price Performance: -3.13%

Average Trading Volume: 438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $2.56B

