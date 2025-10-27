ASM Raises A$55M to Boost Alloy and Metallisation Growth

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd ( (AU:ASM) ) has shared an announcement.

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd has successfully raised A$55 million through a placement to institutional and sophisticated investors, issuing over 42 million new shares. This capital will be used to enhance alloy production and drive metallisation growth, with further shareholder approvals sought for additional share issues to key stakeholders, including the company’s chair and major shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:ASM) stock is a Hold with a A$1.00 price target.

More about Australian Strategic Materials Ltd

Australian Strategic Materials Ltd operates in the materials industry, focusing on the production and development of strategic materials, including alloys and metallisation products. The company targets institutional and sophisticated investors to support its growth initiatives in alloy output and metallisation.

Average Trading Volume: 1,533,364

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$237M

