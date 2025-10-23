Askari Metals Limited Announces Key Resolutions for Upcoming AGM

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Askari Metals Limited ( (AU:AS2) ) has issued an update.

Askari Metals Limited has announced its upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled for November 28, 2025. The meeting will address several key resolutions, including the adoption of the Remuneration Report, the election and re-election of directors, approval of a mandate to issue additional equity securities, and the ratification of prior share issues to Celtic Capital Pty Ltd and Vendor Shareholders. These resolutions are pivotal for the company’s governance and strategic financial operations, potentially impacting shareholder value and the company’s market positioning.

More about Askari Metals Limited

Average Trading Volume: 3,019,560

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$9.88M

