ASICS Completes Treasury Share Repurchase

Asics ( (JP:7936) ) just unveiled an announcement.

ASICS Corporation announced the completion of its treasury share repurchase program, acquiring 679,400 shares at a total cost of JPY 2,263,374,100. This move is part of a broader strategy approved by the Board of Directors to buy back up to 7,000,000 shares, aimed at enhancing shareholder value and optimizing capital structure.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7936) stock is a Buy with a Yen3100.00 price target.

More about Asics

ASICS Corporation is a prominent player in the sportswear industry, primarily known for its high-quality athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and focuses on delivering innovative products to enhance athletic performance.

Average Trading Volume: 6,462,489

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen2405.6B

