Asiatic Group Faces Challenges Over Control of Cambodian Subsidiary

Asiatic Group (Holdings) Ltd. ( (SG:5CR) ) has shared an announcement.

Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited is addressing concerns raised by a shareholder regarding its control over its subsidiary, Colben Energy (Cambodia) PPSEZ Ltd. The company is currently challenging a decision by the other major shareholder of CEZ, who unilaterally removed a representative of Asiatic as a director and chairman, which has led to uncertainties about the company’s control over CEZ. This situation has significant implications for the company’s financial statements and its consolidation of CEZ as a subsidiary.

More about Asiatic Group (Holdings) Ltd.

Asiatic Group (Holdings) Limited is a company incorporated in Singapore, operating in the energy sector. It is involved in energy production and distribution, with a focus on its subsidiary operations in Cambodia through Colben Energy (Cambodia) PPSEZ Ltd.

Current Market Cap: S$12.02M

