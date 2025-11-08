Asian Hotels (North) Limited Concludes EGM with Successful Resolutions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Asian Hotels (North) Limited ( (IN:ASIANHOTNR) ) has shared an announcement.

Asian Hotels (North) Limited held its Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) on November 8, 2025, via video conferencing, where two resolutions were passed with the requisite majority. The meeting was attended by key directors and shareholders, and the results, along with the scrutinizer’s report, have been made available on the company’s website. This meeting reflects the company’s adherence to regulatory compliance and its commitment to transparent shareholder engagement.

More about Asian Hotels (North) Limited

Asian Hotels (North) Limited operates in the hospitality industry, focusing on providing hotel and lodging services. The company is known for its premium hotel properties and services catering to both business and leisure travelers in the Asian market.

Average Trading Volume: 1,438

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 6.28B INR

