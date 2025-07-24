Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Announces 2025 Shareholders Meeting

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Asia Pac Wire &Cable ( (APWC) ) has issued an announcement.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited announced its 2025 Annual General Meeting for shareholders, scheduled for September 9, 2025, in Plano, Texas. The agenda includes approving past meeting records, electing directors, ratifying the auditor, and considering a reverse stock split, among other matters. Shareholders can attend in person or via conference call, with voting rights detailed in the forthcoming Notice and Proxy. This meeting is significant for stakeholders as it addresses key governance and financial decisions, potentially impacting the company’s strategic direction and shareholder value.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, APWC is a Neutral.

The overall stock score is driven primarily by financial performance and technical analysis. Positive revenue growth and improved cash flow are significant strengths, while the bullish market momentum supports the stock’s outlook. However, low profitability and lack of valuation metrics present notable risks.

Asia Pacific Wire & Cable Corporation Limited is a Bermuda-incorporated holding company with executive offices in Taiwan. It operates through subsidiaries, manufacturing and distributing enameled wire, power cable, and telecommunications products across the Asia-Pacific region, including Thailand, Singapore, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company serves appliance manufacturers, electrical contractors, state entities, and wire dealers, and also provides project engineering services for power cable installations.

Average Trading Volume: 8,601

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $37.93M

